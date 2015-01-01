|
González-Ponce BM, Vera BDV, Lozano-Rojas M, Vidal-Giné C, Fernández-Calderón F. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37127921
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use and the use of social media and other forms of digital communications is characteristic of young adults. The present study prospectively examined the relationship between social drinking motives and positive urgency and the engagement in regretted online social risk behaviors while drunk (having posted on social media, called or texted someone, or been visibly drunk in a photo) among a community sample of young adults.
Keywords
Social media; alcohol; digital media; positive urgency; regretted online social risk behavior; social motives