Abstract

The onset of childhood disruptive behaviors is one of the most common presenting difficulties to clinics worldwide. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) has shown to be effective in the reduction of anger and aggression among adults, however to date there has been no systematic review that has examined the effectiveness of ACT in addressing anger and aggression among children, adolescents, and young adults. The current systematic review aimed to evaluate the methodological standing and effectiveness of the peer-reviewed literature of ACT on anger and aggression for this population. PsycINFO, PubMed, and MEDLINE databases were searched systematically in June 2022 to identify studies in English published on the use of ACT for anger and aggression in children, adolescents, and young adults. Seven studies met the inclusion criteria with a combined sample of 305 participants across the interventions. The most common outcome measures used were self-report ratings of anger among participants. Studies were characterized by poor methodological rigor and findings were mixed as regards the effectiveness of ACT in addressing anger and aggression in this population. Some evidence suggests that group ACT may be effective in reducing self-report measures of anger, but no firm conclusions can be drawn from the extant literature due to the heterogeneous nature of the studies, and limited information about ACT protocols and treatment delivery. Further higher-powered studies comparing ACT to treatment as usual or waitlist are needed to clarify what ACT may add as a treatment to anger and aggression in this population.

