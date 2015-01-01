|
Gültekin L, Gilchrist C, Walker A, Hinebaugh A, Brush BL. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37128156
Abstract
Mothers experiencing homelessness are seldom asked about past trauma that may be causal to housing instability and poor health. There are also few validated trauma-focused interventions in family shelters. To address this gap, we tested the feasibility and acceptability of the trauma-focused clinical ethnographic narrative intervention (CENI-TF) in increasing mothers' trauma disclosure, appraisal of its meaning in their lives, and help-seeking behaviors. We also present the qualitative findings to contextualize the intervention.
Keywords
trauma; help-seeking; mothers experiencing homelessness; narrative intervention; trauma disclosure