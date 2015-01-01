Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Elder suicide is a serious concern in many countries, including South Korea. Various policies and programs to prevent elder suicide are essential; however, further understanding of this phenomenon is necessary. The current study, therefore, developed a model for understanding the underlying mechanism of suicidal ideation in older adults in South Korea. The model was based on Andersen's theory (2021), which explains the path from social relationships to mental health.



METHODS: This study was conducted utilizing meta-analytic structural equation modeling in accordance with a pooled correlation matrix. We used data from 93 existing studies systematically identified in nine academic databases.



RESULTS: The fit statistics show that our model fits the data well. The results demonstrated that suicidal ideation was directly affected by abuse, depression, and self-esteem but not by family relationships. Depression significantly mediated the relationship between abuse and suicidal ideation and between family relationships and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Social relationships play an important role in determining mental health among Korean older adults, consistent with Andersen's theory. Prevention of elder abuse and depression is essential in preventing suicide among older adults in South Korea.

