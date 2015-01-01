|
Kim SH, Park S. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37132465
OBJECTIVES: Elder suicide is a serious concern in many countries, including South Korea. Various policies and programs to prevent elder suicide are essential; however, further understanding of this phenomenon is necessary. The current study, therefore, developed a model for understanding the underlying mechanism of suicidal ideation in older adults in South Korea. The model was based on Andersen's theory (2021), which explains the path from social relationships to mental health.
Depression; suicidal ideation; self-esteem; elder abuse; predictive modeling