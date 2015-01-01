Abstract

AIM: exposure to alcohol marketing is associated with increased consumption. We aimed to (i) measure the nature and extent of outdoor alcohol marketing within a high-density urban neighbourhood and (ii) examine temporal and spatial trends in alcohol marketing.



METHODS: this study used a longitudinal design to monitor paid advertising in public spaces over two 10-week periods in Wellington, New Zealand (Nov-Jan 2020-2021, Nov-Jan 2021-2022). The data were collected on-foot following an established route once a week using a phone camera, which also recorded gps data of ad locations. Temporal and spatial trends in alcohol ad prevalence were assessed.



RESULTS: over the study period, 13% (n = 1619) of all ads (n = 12,472) were for alcohol. Alcohol ads were predominately for spirits (29%), ready-to-drink (27%) and beer (23%). Almost half of all alcohol ads (49%) did not contain a responsible consumption message, while those with a message were de-emphasized relative to promotional features. A temporal trend was observed in 2020, whereby alcohol marketing decreased over the summer, but this trend was not reflected in 2021. Alcohol ads were more likely than non-alcohol ads to be placed in premium positions on roads of high pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic.



CONCLUSION: alcohol marketing is common in urban centres. Local and central government policy could substantially reduce the levels of alcohol marketing exposure via outdoor marketing.

Language: en