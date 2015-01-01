Abstract

In this paper, we demonstrate digital holographic imaging through a 27-m-long fog tube filled with ultrasonically generated fog. Its high sensitivity makes holography a powerful technology for imaging through scattering media. With our large-scale experiments, we investigate the potential of holographic imaging for road traffic applications, where autonomous driving vehicles require reliable environmental perception in all weather conditions. We compare single-shot off-axis digital holography to conventional imaging (with coherent illumination) and show that holographic imaging requires 30 times less illumination power for the same imaging range. Our work includes signal-to-noise ratio considerations, a simulation model, and quantitative statements on the influence of various physical parameters on the imaging range.

Language: en