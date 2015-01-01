Abstract

Clinical evidence indicates that injury to the brain elicits systemic metabolic disturbances that contributes to the brain pathology. Since dietary fructose is metabolized in the liver, we explored mechanisms by which traumatic brain injury (TBI) and dietary fructose influence liver function and their possible repercussions to brain. Consumption of fructose contributed to the detrimental effects of TBI on liver operation, in terms of glucose and lipid metabolism, de novo lipogenesis, lipid peroxidation. Thyroid hormone (T4) is metabolized in the liver and found that T4 supply improved lipid metabolism by reducing de novo lipogenesis, lipid accumulation, lipogenic enzymes (ACC, AceCS1, FAS), lipid peroxidation in liver in response to fructose and fructose-TBI. T4 supply also helped to normalize glucose metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity. Furthermore, T4 counteracted elevations of the pro-inflammatory cytokines, Tnfα and Mcp-1 after TBI and/or fructose intake in liver and circulation. T4 also exerted an effect on isolated primary hepatocytes by potentiating phosphorylation of AMPKα and AKT substrate, AS160, leading to increased glucose uptake. In addition, T4 restored the metabolism of DHA in the liver disrupted by TBI and fructose, adding important information to optimize the action of DHA in therapeutics. The overall evidence seems to indicate that the liver works as a gate for the regulation of the effects of brain injury and foods on brain pathologies.

