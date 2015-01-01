|
Norman H, Marzano L, Winter R, Crivatu I, Mackenzie JM, Marsh I. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(3): e81.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
37132120
BACKGROUND: In addition to the devastating impact on the individual and their families, suicides on the roads can cause distress and harm to other people who might be involved in a collision or witness an attempt. Despite an increased focus on the characteristics and circumstances of road-related suicides, little is known about why people choose to end their lives in this way. AIMS: The aim of the current study was to investigate the factors prompting and deterring the decision to attempt suicide on the roads.
Suicide; self-harm; suicide method; impulsive; roads