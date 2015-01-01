Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is common among people diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorders and may be related to neurocognitive, social cognitive, and clinical variables. This study aimed to investigate the relationships between suicidal ideation and both neurocognitive function and empathy.



METHODS: The sample for this cross-sectional study comprised 301 schizophrenic patients aged 18-44 years. All participants were administered the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation-Chinese Version (BSI-CV), the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), the Interpersonal Reactivity Index (IRI), and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS). The demographic and clinical data of the patients were also collected.



RESULTS: In total, 82 patients reported suicidal ideation. Compared to patients without suicidal ideation, patients with suicidal ideation showed significant differences in the IRI-Personal Distress subscale, PANSS-General Psychopathology symptom scores, and suicide attempts. Moreover, there were moderating effects of neurocognitive function and empathy on the relationship between suicide attempts and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: These results indicate that the personal distress component of empathy, general psychopathology symptoms and suicide attempts are independent risk factors for suicidal ideation in Chinese adults with schizophrenia. Moreover, neurocognitive function may also be related to suicidal ideation through a moderating relationship. In order to reduce suicidal ideation among patients with schizophrenia, early screening of empathy and neurocognitive function is essential.

