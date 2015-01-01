|
Wong HL, Mandal AKJ, Weaver C, Chauhan R, Missouris CG. Br. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37137729
It is evident that polypharmacy among older adults results in increased cumulative anticholinergic exposure and several adverse outcomes. We read with interest and congratulate Hilmer et al. on their multicentre cohort study in Australia, investigating the association between cumulative anticholinergic and sedative medication exposure and adverse outcomes. The authors conclude that potentially inappropriate medications (PIMS) and drug burden index (DBI) are significantly associated with increased risks of fall and delirium.1
