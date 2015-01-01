Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the impact of school bullying and oral health-related verbal bullying on the occurrence of bruxism associated with poor sleep quality among adolescents. This cross-sectional study was nested in a cohort study performed with a sample of children from southern Brazil. Possible sleep bruxism was determined by the question: "Has anyone told you that you grind your teeth in your sleep?" Sleep quality was determined by answering the following question: "How would you classify the quality of your sleep?". The outcome was created by combining occurrence of sleep bruxism and poor sleep quality. The Sense of Coherence (SOC) was assessed using the SOC-13 scale. Bullying was investigated using the victim scale of the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire and oral health-related verbal bullying using an item from the Child Perceptions Questionnaire-11-14. Demographic, socioeconomic, psychosocial, and clinical data were also collected. Poisson regression models with robust variance were used.



RESULTS were expressed as prevalence ratio (PR) and 95% confidence intervals (95% CI). A total of 429 adolescents with a mean age of 12.6 (standard deviation 1.3) years were evaluated. The prevalence of bruxism associated with poor sleep quality was 23.7%. Victims of school bullying (PR 2.06; 95%CI: 1.01-4.22) and oral health-related verbal bullying (PR 1.87; 95%CI: 1.18-2.95) presented higher prevalence of bruxism associated with poor sleep quality. Factors such as skin color and SOC were also associated with the outcome. These findings suggest an association between episodes of bullying and bruxism related to poor sleep quality.

Language: en