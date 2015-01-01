SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonçalves AF, Avanci JQ, Njaine K. Cad. Saude Publica 2023; 39(4): e00197122.

(Copyright © 2023, Escola Nacional De Saude Publica)

10.1590/0102-311XPT197122

37132721

This study aims to understand how Brazilian online communities portray the topic of self-harm, discussing its particularities, the narratives produced, the interactions established, and the purpose of the digital space. It was based on qualitative research in the digital environment from the silent observation of Facebook online communities, which were selected considering the number of participants and their interaction. The observation followed a previous script and posts were recorded by screenshots. Publications were organized in the following categories: characterization and functioning of the community; self-directed violence (self-harm and suicide); motivations for the act; strategies to prevent the act; and loving experience.

RESULTS showed that the communities were positively guided and defended self-harm without any regulation, which guaranteed the free expression of their participants and detailed reports describing the methods and objects used, the level of efficiency, and how to hide the wounds. Although participants shared the fear of being discovered, they published images of their own scars and wounds, materializing discourses of suffering on the Internet and glamorizing the cuts, the feeling of pleasure, and the sense of belonging, since they are also identity marks. Our findings show that young people who harm themselves share their suffering experiences with other young people without the mediation of a professional, therefore, considering its possible effects on mental health is necessary.


Adolescent; Humans; Internet; Brazil; Emotions; *Suicide; *Self-Injurious Behavior

