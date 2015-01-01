|
Citation
Gonçalves AF, Avanci JQ, Njaine K. Cad. Saude Publica 2023; 39(4): e00197122.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Escola Nacional De Saude Publica)
DOI
PMID
37132721
Abstract
This study aims to understand how Brazilian online communities portray the topic of self-harm, discussing its particularities, the narratives produced, the interactions established, and the purpose of the digital space. It was based on qualitative research in the digital environment from the silent observation of Facebook online communities, which were selected considering the number of participants and their interaction. The observation followed a previous script and posts were recorded by screenshots. Publications were organized in the following categories: characterization and functioning of the community; self-directed violence (self-harm and suicide); motivations for the act; strategies to prevent the act; and loving experience.
Language: pt
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Internet; Brazil; Emotions; *Suicide; *Self-Injurious Behavior