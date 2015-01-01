|
Buzzanca-Fried K, Morgan-Daniel J, Snyder A, Bauer R, Lahey S, Addeo R, Houck Z, Perez C, Beneciuk J. Campbell Syst. Rev. 2023; 19(2): e1311.
(Copyright © 2023, The Authors, Publisher Campbell Collaboration)
37131460
BACKGROUND: Persisting symptoms after concussion (PSaC) include physical, cognitive, and psychological symptoms which contribute to rehabilitation challenges. Previous research has not thoroughly investigated the association between PSaC and pain-related psychological factors. Therefore, there is an opportunity to use current pain models, such as the Fear Avoidance Model (FAM), as a framework to explore these relationships. The goals of this integrative review are to (1) identify and describe range of evidence that explores relationships between psychological factors and clinical outcomes in patients with PSaC, and (2) develop a comprehensive understanding of FAM-specific psychological factors that have been identified as potential predictors of clinical outcomes in patients with PSaC.
Language: en