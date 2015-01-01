SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Waller BY, Giusto A, Tepper M, Legros NC, Sweetland AC, Taffy A, Wainberg ML. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10597-023-01124-y

37133709

Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities have weathered centuries of racism, causing transgenerational mental health consequences and hindering access to quality treatment. In this commentary, we describe the systemic challenges of engaging BIPOC to promote mental health equity during the COVID-19 pandemic. We then describe an initiative that illustrates these strategies, followed by recommendations for doing this work and further reading.


Mental health; COVID-19; BIPOC; CBPR; Depression care; Mental health equity

