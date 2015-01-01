Abstract

This clinical case study presents the case of a Latina Veteran experiencing psychosis and draws on eclectic theoretical sources, including user/survivor scholarship, phenomenology, meaning-oriented cultural psychiatry & critical medical anthropology, and Frantz Fanon's insight on 'sociogeny,' to emphasize the importance of attending to the meaning within psychosis and to ground that meaning in a person's subjective-lived experience and social world. The process of exploring the meaning and critical significance of the narratives of people experiencing psychosis is important for developing empathy and connection, the fundamental prerequisite for developing trust and therapeutic rapport. It also helps us to recognize some of the relevant aspects of a person's lived experiences. To be understood, this Veteran's narratives must be contextualized in her past and ongoing life experience of racism, social hierarchy, and violence. Engaging in this way with her narratives pushes us towards a social etiology that conceptualizes psychosis as a complex response to life experience, and in her case, a critical embodiment of intersectional oppression.

Language: en