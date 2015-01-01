|
Stewart S, Kendrick D, Watson MC, Hayes M, Orton E. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37137688
OBJECTIVE: To assess implementation fidelity of the Stay One Step Ahead (SOSA), a complex intervention which was delivered by health visiting teams, children's centres, and family mentors and was aimed at preventing unintentional home injuries in children under 5 in disadvantaged communities. STUDY DESIGN: A mixed-methods evaluation of the implementation fidelity of the SOSA intervention.
Child; Home; Implementation / Translation; Passive Safety