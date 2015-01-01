Abstract

Military veterans have been shown to differ demographically from non-veterans in the criminal justice system. However, relatively little is known about their psychological adjustment, institutional misbehavior, and the efficacy of programing received while incarcerated. Using data taken from a national sample of prison inmates, this study investigates how traumatic events experienced during military service can impact the intensity of negative affect among veterans. Additionally, we examine whether prison misconduct is influenced by military service history and the receipt of substance abuse treatment. Controlling for a host of relevant variables, our results indicate that traumatic events show a significant effect on psychological adjustment only indirectly through veterans who developed post-traumatic stress disorder and that misconduct is lower among those who received an honorable discharge. Overall, these findings suggest that the ability of veterans to resist adverse outcomes may depend on a variety of factors both within and outside the prison environment.

