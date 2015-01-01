Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The suicide crisis syndrome (SCS), an acute negative affect state predictive of near-term suicidal behavior, is currently under review for inclusion as a suicide-specific diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). While the predictive validity of the SCS for near-term suicidal behavior is well documented, its real-world clinical utility has yet to be evaluated. As such, this study evaluated how implementation of a novel assessment tool, the Abbreviated SCS Checklist (A-SCS-C), into the electronic medical records (EMRs) influenced disposition decisions in the emergency departments (EDs) of a large urban health system.



METHODS: Logistic regression analyses evaluated the impact of SCS diagnosis on 212 admission/discharge decisions after accounting for chief complaints of suicidal ideation (SI), suicidal behavior (SB), and psychosis/agitation.



RESULTS: The A-SCS-C was concordant with 86.9% of all non-psychotic disposition decisions. In multivariable analysis, the A-SCS-C had an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) of 65.9 (95% confidence interval: 18.79-231.07) for inpatient admission, whereas neither suicidal ideation nor behavior was a significant predictor. The effect size remained very high in 3 sensitivity analyses, the first using information from a different section of the EMR, the second in patients younger than 18 years, and the third in males and females separately (AORs > 30).



CONCLUSIONS: SCS diagnosis, when implemented in ED EMRs alongside SI and SB, was strongly predictive of clinician decision making with regard to admission/discharge, particularly in non-psychotic patients, while SI and SB were noncontributory. Overall, our results show that the SCS, as a diagnostic entity, demonstrates robust clinical utility and may reduce the limitations of relying on self-reported SI as a primary basis of suicide risk assessment.

Language: en