Abstract

In the article on page 34-39 of the January/February 2023 issue of the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery, it appeared in the text that the authors compare frequency of facial fractures between AIS head >1 and "patients with AIS head=1". The correct text should be that the authors compare "patients with AIS head=1 or no head injury". In Figure 5, the legend includes the same incorrectness, while the text in the figure itself is correct. In Supplemental Table 2, https://links.lww.com/SCS/E551, the adjusted P-value for nose should be 0.013, not 0.13. The correct adjusted 95% CI for maxilla is 2.6-5.6, not 2.5-2.6.

REFERENCE

1. Galteland P, Næss I, Døving M, et al. Facial fractures and their relation to head and cervical spine injuries in hospitalized bicyclists. J Craniofac Surg 2023;34:34-39.

Language: en