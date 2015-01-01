Abstract

[Purpose] We aimed to explore the factors that predict falls in community-dwelling older people over 6 months during their voluntary self-isolation for the coronavirus disease (SARS-CoV-2). [Participants and Methods] In this longitudinal study, we surveyed older people aged ≥65 years living in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, using a questionnaire. We investigated the relationship between the frailty screening index and fall rate. [Results] A total of 588 older adults (response rate, 35.7%) filled and returned the questionnaire during the study period. Of these, 391 participants who had not applied for long-term care insurance and had completed the data on the response items were included in the study. Based on their responses in the survey questionnaire, 35 (8.95%) participants were grouped into the fall group and 356 into the non-fall group. Subsequently, the "no" response to "Can you recall what happened 5 minutes ago?" and "yes" response to "Have you felt tired for no reason (in the past 2 weeks)?" were identified as the significant factors associated with falls. [Conclusion] It is important to pay attention to the subjective evaluation of patients' cognitive decline and fatigue to prevent falls owing to the implementation of SARS-CoV-2 countermeasures.

