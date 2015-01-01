Abstract

Suicide and suicidal behavior among youth and young adults are a major public health crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrated by increases in suicidal ideation and attempts among youth. Supports are needed to identify youth at risk and intervene in safe and effective ways. To address this need, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in collaboration with experts from the National Institute of Mental Health, developed the Blueprint for Youth Suicide Prevention (Blueprint) to translate research into strategies that are feasible, pragmatic, and actionable across all contexts in which youth live, learn, work, and play. In this piece, we describe the process of developing and disseminating the Blueprint. Through a summit and focus meetings, cross-sectoral partners convened to discuss the context of suicide risk among youth; explore the landscape of science, practice, and policy; build partnerships; and identify strategies for clinics, communities, and schools-all with a focus on health disparities and equity. These meetings resulted in 5 major takeaways: (1) suicide is often preventable; (2) health equity is critical to suicide prevention; (3) individual and systems changes are needed; (4) resilience should be a key focus; and (5) cross-sectoral partnerships are critical. These meetings and takeaways then informed the content of the Blueprint, which discusses the epidemiology of youth and young adult suicide and suicide risk, including health disparities; the importance of a public health framework; risk factors, protective factors, and warning signs; strategies for clinical settings, strategies for community and school settings; and policy priorities. Following the process description, lessons learned are also discussed, followed by a call to action for the public health community and all who serve and support youth. Finally, key steps to establishing and sustaining partnerships and implications for policy and practice are discussed.

