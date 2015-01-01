SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tsai J, Testa A, Pietrzak RH, Elbogen EB. Mil. Psychol. 2023; 35(2): 132-141.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08995605.2022.2086415

PMID

37133491

Abstract

This study examined the prevalence of firearm ownership among low-income U.S. military veterans and associated sociodemographic, trauma, and clinical characteristics. Data were analyzed from a nationally representative study of low-income U.S. veterans conducted in 2021 (n = 1,004). Hierarchical logistic regression analyses identified characteristics associated with firearm ownership and mental health correlates of firearm ownership. The results revealed 41.7% of low-income U.S. veterans (95% confidence interval [CI] = 38.7-44.8%) reported owning firearms in their household. Controlling for other factors, firearms owners were significantly more likely to be male and living in their own house. There were no significant associations between trauma exposure (history of assault, unwanted social contact, death of close friend/family, homelessness) or mental health characteristics (history of bipolar disorder, suicide attempt, drug use problems) with firearm ownership. In conclusion, two of five low-income U.S. veterans own a firearm; the prevalence of firearm ownership is higher among men and homeowners. Targeted research on these key segments of the U.S. veteran population and ways to mitigate their firearm misuse may be needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Firearms; mental health; socioeconomic status; guns; veterans

