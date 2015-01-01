Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is recommended in adults with drowning-associated hypothermia and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Our experience of managing a drowned 2-year-old girl with hypothermia (23°C) and cardiac arrest (58 min) prompted this summary using the CAse REport (CARE) guideline to address the question of optimal rewarming procedure in such patients. DESIGN/PATIENTS: Following the CARE guideline, we identified 24 reports in the "PubMed database" describing children less than or equal to 6 years old with a temperature less than or equal to 28°C who had been rewarmed using conventional intensive care ± ECMO. Adding our patient, we were able to analyze a total of 57 cases. MAIN RESULTS: The two groups (ECMO vs non-ECMO) differed with respect to submersion time, pH and potassium but not age, temperature or duration of cardiac arrest. However, 44 of 44 in the ECMO group were pulseless on arrival versus eight of 13 in the non-ECMO group. Regarding survival, 12 of 13 children (92%) undergoing conventional rewarming survived compared with 18 of 44 children (41%) undergoing ECMO. Among survivors, 11 of 12 children (91%) in the conventional group and 14 of 18 (77%) in the ECMO group had favorable outcome. We failed to identify any correlation between "rewarming rate" and "outcome." CONCLUSIONS: In this summary analysis, we conclude that conventional therapy should be initiated for drowned children with OHCA. However, if this therapy does not result in return of spontaneous circulation, a discussion of withdrawal of intensive care might be prudent when core temperature has reached 34°C. We suggest further work is needed using an international registry.

