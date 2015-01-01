|
Citation
|
Vega LMT, Kanacri PL, Pastorelli C, Di Giunta L, Lunetti C, Tirado LU, Thartori E, Lansford YJ. Psykhe (Santiago) 2021; 30(2): 1-11.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Violencia de Barrio y Crianza Materna en Medellín-Roma: Rol de la Autoeficacia Emocional Negativa
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37131845
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the present study was to analyze the effect of perceptions of neighborhood danger on positive parenting and whether it is mediated by the mothers' perceived self-efficacy in managing negative emotions, comparing two countries: Colombia and Italy. Participants were 434 mothers and children between ages of 8 and 10 years old (108 dyads from Medellin, Colombia and 109 dyads from Rome, Italy). selected by convenience, non-probabilistically and proportionally to the social stratum of each city. Mothers and children answered the neighborhood violence perception scale, mothers also answered the emotional self-efficacy scale and children the Acceptance-Rejection/Control questionnaire. The multigroup analysis found that mothers' self-efficacy in managing negative emotions behaved differently in Colombia compared to Italy. In Colombia, mothers' perceived self-efficacy in managing negative emotions mediated the link between the effect of perceived neighborhood violence and the quality of mother-child relationship. In Italy, mothers' self-efficacy in managing negative emotions did not mediate this link. Perceived self-efficacy in managing negative emotions of Colombian mothers indirectly explains the adverse effect of perceived neighborhood danger on positive parenting. With mothers from Rome-Italy, there is no significant relationship between perceived self-efficacy for the management of negative emotions and positive parenting.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
emotional self-efficacy; neighborhood danger; parent-child relationship quality; positive parenting