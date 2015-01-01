Abstract

The aim of this study was to give a voice to Arab and Jewish women in Israel who had suffered obstetric violence during various stages of fertility treatments, pregnancy, and childbirth and also to learn from the women about their experiences of obstetric violence subject to the barriers of the Israeli health system, and their recommendations of possible solutions. The study underlines the unique gender, social, and cultural context in Israel concerning pregnancy and childbirth, and was based on the feminist approach that strives to promote human rights, and eradicate phenomena of gender-related, patriarchal, and social structures. The study used a qualitative-constructivist methodology. Twenty semi-structured interviews with ten Arab women and ten Jewish women were thematically analyzed, and five main themes emerged: first, the women's experience of becoming pregnant and pregnancy overshadowed by physical and emotional barriers from caregivers and the close environment; second, the women's awareness of their bodies and needs during pregnancy dominated by the challenges of the health services; third, the women's awareness of their bodies and needs during childbirth alongside incompatible expectations and nonattentive medical staff; fourth, the women's descriptions of experiences and types of obstetric violence; and fifth, the women's recommendations to eradicate obstetric violence.

