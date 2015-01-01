Abstract

Abortion bans in the United States often include provisions for abortion in the circumstances of rape or incest experience. Such exceptions have been included in important legislation like the Hyde Amendment, 2003 Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act, 2010 Affordable Care Act, and state and federal legislation banning abortion in early gestation. Thus, examination of these laws is critical given the 2022 Supreme Court decision to devolve legal access to the state level. This study examines arguments made by proponents and opponents of rape and incest exceptions within early abortion ban legislation using publicly available video archives from legislative sessions in six Southern states. A narrative analysis was conducted on the legislative debate of rape and incest exceptions during the 2018-2019 legislative sessions. We found three core themes when examining legislative debate: belief in people's claims underpinned opposition or support for exceptions; opinions about trauma were related to views on exceptions; and exception supporters called for empathy and non-partisanship in consideration of rape and incest. Additionally, support and opposition for the inclusion of rape and incest exceptions in draft law did not follow party lines. This study seeks to deepen understanding of the strategies used by legislators to promote and rebuff rape and incest exceptions in early abortion legislation while providing greater opportunity for tailored reproductive health, rights, and justice advocacy and policy, especially in the context of the US South where abortion access is now extremely restricted.

