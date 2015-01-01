Abstract

RATIONALE: The first COVID-19 lockdown impacted the social life and behaviors of university students, such as alcohol use. While previous studies have reported changes in students' alcohol use during the lockdown, knowledge of risk groups like binge drinkers is limited.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to investigate how the first lockdown impacted the alcohol use of university students who were regular binge drinkers before the lockdown.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data were used to explore self-reported changes in alcohol use and associated psychosocial effects in regular binge drinking versus regular drinking university students (N = 7355) during the first COVID-19 lockdown (Spring 2020) in the Netherlands.



RESULTS: University students generally drank less alcohol and reduced binge drinking behaviors during the lockdown. Being a binge drinker who increased/maintained alcohol use, or a regular drinker who increased, was associated with older age, fewer servings of alcohol per week before COVID-19, higher contact with friends, and not living with parents. Among regular binge drinkers, men increased their alcohol use during the lockdown significantly more than women. Among regular drinkers, those with high depressive symptoms and low resilience had increased alcohol use.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings give insight into significant changes in drinking behaviors among university students during the first COVID-19 lockdown. More importantly, it underscores the need to reckon vulnerable students considering drinking type and associated psychosocial variables for increasing or maintaining higher alcohol use during societal stress periods. In the present study, an unexpected at-risk group emerged among regular drinkers who increased alcohol use during the lockdown in association with their mental state (i.e., depression and resilience). As the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possibility of similar scenarios in the future, is still present in the current student life, specific preventive strategies and interventions should be targeted accordingly.

