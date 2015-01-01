Abstract

ABSTRACTChildhood sexual abuse (CSA) devastatingly impacts an individual's behavioral, psychological, and social health. Childhood, a developmental stage directly influenced by the home or school environment, leaves a life-long imprint. Compared with the general population, CSA prevalence is doubled among people living with HIV. Thus, the study aimed to explore CSA circumstances among older adults living with HIV (OALH) in South Carolina (SC). We included 24 OALH aged 50 and above who reported CSA. The data were collected at an immunology center in SC. In-depth semi-structured interviews were conducted, audio-recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using a thematic analysis approach. The iterative analytic process included a discussion of initial thoughts and key concepts, identification, and reconciliation of codes, and naming of emergent themes. Six themes emerged: known perpetrators, re-victimization, "nobody believed me", "cannot live like others", lack of CSA disclosure, and interconnections with other adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). CSA experiences and non-disclosure were found to be linked with shame, embarrassment, fear, and trust issues. Hence, trauma-focused interventions are required to resolve these issues and improve the quality of life of OALH with past trauma. Counseling or therapy programs should incorporate psychological and behavioral theoretical models to best target OALH who are CSA survivors.

