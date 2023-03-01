Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine program satisfaction and preliminary efficacy of TIPS, a web-based training for parenting strategies following child brain injury DESIGN: Randomized control trial. Parallel assignment to TIPS intervention or usual-care control (TAU). Three testing time-points: pre-test, post-test within 30 days of assignment, and 3-month follow-up. Reported in accordance with CONSORT extensions to randomized feasibility and pilot trials SETTING: Online PARTICIPANTS: Eighty-three volunteers recruited nationally, 18 years of age or older, U.S. resident, English speaking/reading, access to high-speed internet, living with and caring for a child who was hospitalized overnight with a brain injury (ages 3-18 years, able to follow simple commands). INTERVENTIONS: Eight interactive behavioral training modules on parent strategies. Usual-care control was an informational website. MAIN MEASURES: Proximal outcomes: User Satisfaction, Usefulness, Usability, Feature Preference, Strategy Utilization and Effectiveness, and Learning and Self-Efficacy for TIPS program participants. PRIMARY OUTCOMES: Strategy Knowledge, Application, and Strategy-Application Confidence; Family Impact Module of Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory (PedsQL); Caregiver Self-Efficacy Scale SECONDARY OUTCOMES TIPS VS TAU: Core PedsQL, Health Behavior Inventory (HBI) RESULTS: Pre and post-test assessments were completed by 76 of 83 caregivers; 74 completed 3-month follow-up. Linear growth models indicated that relative to TAU, TIPS yielded greater increases in Strategy Knowledge over the 3-month study (d = .61). Other comparisons did not reach significance. Outcomes were not moderated by child age, SES, or disability severity measured by Cognitive Function Module of PedsQL. All TIPS participants were satisfied with the program.



CONCLUSIONS: Of the ten outcomes tested, only TBI knowledge significantly improved relative to TAU.

