Abaatyo J, Favina A, Kaggwa MM. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e318.
37142973
BACKGROUND: Hospitalization is often necessary for individuals with Bipolar affective Disorder (BAD) during severe manic or depressive episodes, as well as for stabilizing treatment regimens. However, a significant proportion of patients admitted for treatment of BAD abscond or leave the hospital without permission during their stay. In addition, patients managed for BAD may have unique characteristics that might force them into absconding. For example, the high prevalence of co-morbid substance use disorder - craving to use substances, suicidal behaviors - attempts to die by suicide, and cluster B personality disorders - characterized by impulsive acts. It is, therefore, essential to understand the factors contributing to absconding among patients with BAD, to facilitate designing strategies for preventing and managing this behavior.
cannabis; Psychotherapy; Absconding; Bipolar affective disorder; Haloperidol; Mood lability