Citation
Gu H, Yao Y, He F, Cheng Y. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 141: e106188.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37141695
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Harsh parenting has been shown to be associated with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents. Based on the integrated theoretical model of the development of NSSI and the cognitive-emotional model of NSSI, we proposed a moderated mediation model to investigate "how" and "when" harsh parenting is associated with adolescent NSSI. Specifically, we tested whether feelings of alienation mediated the association between harsh parenting and NSSI, and whether this indirect effect was weakened by cognitive reappraisal as an adaptive emotion regulation strategy.
Language: en
Keywords
Non-suicidal self-injury; Alienation; Cognitive reappraisal; Harsh parenting