Astridge B, Li WW, McDermott B, Longhitano C. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106055.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37142357
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been found to be more prevalent among youth involved with the criminal justice system compared to their counterparts in the general population. The present study aims to systematically review the existing empirical studies to provide a comprehensive understanding of the prevalence of ACEs among youth offenders aged between 10 and 19 years, and the effects of both cumulative ACEs and individual ACE items on youth recidivism.
Violence; Recidivism; Abuse; Trauma exposure; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Youth reoffending