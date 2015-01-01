SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Smith DN, Pungwe P, Comer LL, Ajayi TA, Suarez MG. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e36978.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.36978

PMID

37139288

PMCID

PMC10149439

Abstract

Turmeric is popularly used as a naturopathic supplement associated with myriad benefits and has long been generally regarded as safe. However, increasing reports of turmeric-associated liver injury have emerged over recent years. This case presents a female patient without significant past medical history who presents with signs and symptoms of acute hepatitis after consuming a turmeric-containing tea. Her case adds to a growing body of evidence that dosage safety, manufacturing, and pharmacologic delivery practices for turmeric supplements should be investigated.


Language: en

Keywords

dili; hepatitis; liver biochemical tests; supplement; turmeric

