Abstract

This study examined the mediating role of social anxiety in the relation between cyberbullying victimization and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), as well as the moderating role of emotion reactivity in those associations. Participants included 2,864 adolescents (M(age) = 12.46, SD = 1.36, 47.1 percent girls).



RESULTS of path analysis showed that cyberbullying victimization was significantly related to NSSI, and social anxiety plays a mediating role in the relation between them. Emotion reactivity strengthened the effect of cyberbullying victimization on NSSI and of social anxiety on NSSI. The results further showed that the mediating effect of social anxiety was more prominent for youths who have higher levels of emotion reactivity. Interventions to reduce adolescent social anxiety and emotion reactivity may interrupt the pathway from cyberbullying victimization to NSSI.

Language: en