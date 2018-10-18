|
Citation
|
Nazif-Munoz JI, Domínguez-Cancino KA, Ouimet MC, Brown TG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37139565
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In the past decade, a group of studies has begun to explore the association between cannabis recreational use policies and traffic crashes. After these policies are set in place, several factors may affect cannabis consumption, including the number of cannabis stores (NCS) per capita. This study examines the association between the enactment of Canada's Cannabis Act (CCA) (18 October 2018) and the NCS (allowed to function from 1 April 2019) with traffic injuries in Toronto.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cannabis stores; quasi-experimental design; Toronto; traffic injuries