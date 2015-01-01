Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of fracture-related nerve injury associated with forearm fractures in children is unknown. The purposes of the present study were to calculate the risk of fracture-related nerve injury and to report the institutional rate of complications of surgical treatment of pediatric forearm fractures.



METHODS: Four thousand, eight hundred and sixty-eight forearm fractures (ICD-10 codes S52.0 to S52.7) that had been treated in our tertiary level pediatric hospital between 2014 and 2021 were identified in our institutional fracture registry. Of these, 3,029 fractures occurred in boys and 53 were open fractures. Sex, age at injury, trauma mechanism and energy, fracture type, treatment method, and cause and type of nerve injury were assessed in 43 patients with 44 registered nerve injuries. Patients with nerve injuries were reevaluated to calculate the recovery time. Univariable and multivariable regression analyses were performed to determine the risk of nerve injury.



RESULTS: The risk of a fracture-related nerve injury was 0.7% (33 of 4,868). Only 2 injuries were permanent; thus, the risk of permanent nerve injury associated with a forearm fracture was 0.04% (2 of 4,868). The ulnar nerve was affected in 19 cases; the median nerve, in 8; and the radial nerve, in 7. In cases of open fracture, the risk of nerve injury was 17% (9 of 53). Open fractures had an OR of 33.73 (95% CI, 14.97 to 70.68) on univariate analysis and an OR of 10.73 (95% CI 4.50 to 24.22) on multivariate analysis with adjustment for female sex and both-bone diaphyseal fracture. Both-bone diaphyseal fracture (ICD-10 code S52.4) had an OR of 9.01 (95% CI, 4.86 to 17.37) on univariate analysis and an OR of 9.98 (95% CI 5.32 to 19.47) on multivariate analysis with adjustment for age and female sex. Overall, 777 fractures were internally fixed. The risk of nerve injury as a complication of internal fixation was 1.3% (10 of 777). Four of these iatrogenic injuries (including 2 involving the median nerve, 1 involving the ulnar nerve, and 1 involving the radial nerve) were permanent; thus, the risk of permanent nerve injury as a complication of internal fixation was 0.05% (4 of 777).



CONCLUSIONS: Nerve injury following a pediatric forearm fracture is rare and has an excellent potential for spontaneous recovery. In the present study, all of the permanent nerve injuries occurred in association with open fractures or as a complication of internal fixation. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic Level III. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.

