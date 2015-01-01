Abstract

Burns are preventable injuries that still represent a relevant public health issue. The identification of risk factors might contribute to the development of specific preventive strategies. Data of patients admitted at the Hospital due to acute burn injuries from May 2017 to December 2019, was extracted manually from medical records. The population was analyzed descriptively, and differences between groups were tested using the appropriate statistical test. The study population consisted of 370 patients with burns admitted to the Hospital burn unit during the study period. The majority of the patients were males (257/370, 70%), median age was 33 (IQR:18-43), median TBSA% was 13 (IQR 6.35-21.5 and range 0-87.5%), and 54% of patients had full thickness burns (n=179). Children younger than 13 years old represented 17% of the study population (n=63), 60% of them were boys (n= 38), and scalds was the predominant mechanism of burn injury (n= 45). No children died, however 10% of adults did (n= 31). Self-inflicted burns were observed in 16 adults (5%), of whom 6 (38%) died during admission, however self-inflicted burns were not observed in children. Psychiatric disorders and substance misuse were frequent in this subgroup. White adults male from urban areas who had not completed primary school degree were the major risk group for burns. Smoking and alcohol misuse were the most frequent comorbidities. Accidental domestic flame burns were the predominant injuries in the adult population and scalds in the pediatric.

Language: en