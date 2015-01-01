Abstract

Relative to White youth, racially and ethnically marginalized youth in the U.S. are less likely to initiate treatment, stay in treatment, and receive adequate care. This special issue attends to racial injustice in clinical child and adolescent psychology. While numerous factors drive these racial disparities, this special issue focuses specifically on opportunities and responsibilities we have as mental health providers, teachers, mentors, researchers, and gatekeepers to make our field more racially just. In this introduction to the special issue, we review barriers and solutions across multiple contexts including structural, institutional, and practice-based. We also discuss challenges and opportunities to diversify our field and increase the representation of racially and ethnically marginalized practitioners and scholars in clinical child and adolescent psychology. We then briefly review the special issue articles and make final recommendations for how to move the field forward.

Language: en