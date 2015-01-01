Abstract

Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI, or concussion) is a debilitating condition that often leads to persistent cognitive and mental health problems post-injury. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) are two most commonly occurring mental health problems following mTBI and are suggested to be strong contributors to the persistent post-concussion symptoms. Thus, it is important to understand the symptomatology of PTSD and MDD post-mTBI, to better inform targets for behavioral health interventions. Therefore, the current study examined the symptom structure of post-mTBI co-morbid PTSD and MDD through network approaches; we compared the network structure of participants with a positive mTBI screen (N = 753) to the network structure of participants with a negative mTBI screen (N = 2044); lastly, we examined a network of PTSD and MDD symptoms with clinical covariates in a positive mTBI sample. We found that feeling distant/cutoff (P10) and difficulty concentrating (P15) were the most central symptoms in the positive mTBI network and sleep problems were the most prominent bridge nodes across the disorders. No significant difference between the positive and negative mTBI network were found through network comparison tests. Moreover, anxiety and insomnia were strongly associated with sleep symptoms and irritability symptoms, and emotional support and resilience were potential buffers against most of the PTSD and MDD symptoms. The results of this study might be particularly useful for identifying targets (i.e., feeling distant, concentration and sleep problems) for screening, monitoring and treatment after concussion to better inform post-mTBI mental health care and to improve treatment outcomes.

Language: en