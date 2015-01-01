Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review aims to identify and map the empirical literature on the implementation strategies and outcomes of school-based programs for adolescent suicide prevention (SBASP).



INTRODUCTION: School-based programs are preferred interventions for preventing suicide in adolescents, and their effectiveness has been well-systematized in several reviews. Implementation research is a growing field for prevention programs, making it possible to understand the nature of success or failure outcomes and maximize intervention benefits. However, there is a knowledge gap in the implementation research applied to adolescent suicide prevention in the educational context. We conduct a scoping review to provide the first overview of the scope of implementation research applied to adolescent suicide prevention programs in the school setting to know what implementation strategies and outcomes are reported by these programs and how they are evaluated.



METHODS: The proposed scoping review will be conducted following six stages, including the definition of objectives. Studies must be empirical and address implementation strategies or implementation outcomes of school-based programs for adolescent suicide prevention. Studies that focused exclusively on clinical efficacy or effectiveness evaluation will be excluded. A preliminary search of PubMed was conducted to refine the initial search strings, followed by a final search of several other electronic databases. Finally, a gray literature search will identify unpublished literature and reduce location bias. There will be no limits to a specific date. Two independent reviewers will screen, select, and extract the retrieved records. The results will be presented using tabular forms and a narrative summary with attention to the review objectives and research questions and their implications for research and practice of school-based programs for adolescent suicide prevention.

Language: en