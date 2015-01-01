Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Female community college students who use alcohol may be an at-risk group for cannabis use, especially in US states with nonmedical cannabis legalization. This study examined cannabis use among this population. We tested differences in current cannabis use across a state with versus a state without (Washington vs Wisconsin, respectively) nonmedical cannabis legalization.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included female students aged 18-29 who were current alcohol users attending a community college. An online survey assessed lifetime and current cannabis use (last 60 days) via the Customary Drinking and Drug Use Record. Logistic regression tested whether community college state and demographic characteristics were associated with current cannabis use.



RESULTS: Among 148 participants, 75.0% (n = 111) reported lifetime cannabis use. The majority of participants from Washington (81.1%, n = 77) and Wisconsin (64.2%, n = 34) reported ever trying cannabis. Almost half of participants (45.3%, n = 67) indicated current cannabis use. Among Washington participants, 57.9% (n = 55) reported current use compared to 22.6% (n = 12) of Wisconsin participants. Washington school attendance was positively associated with current cannabis use (OR = 5.97; 95% CI, 2.50-14.28, P < 0.001), after controlling for age, race, ethnicity, grade point average, and income.



CONCLUSIONS: High cannabis use in this sample of female drinkers - particularly in a state with nonmedical cannabis legalization - underscores the need for prevention and intervention efforts targeted to community college students.

Language: en