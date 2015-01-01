|
Citation
|
Metcalfe RE, Osa ML, Jones JA, DeGarmo DS. Clin. Pract. Pediatr. Psychol. 2022; 10(3): 295-306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Prior intent to treat evaluation of the Fathering Through Change (FTC) online interactive behavioral parent training program demonstrated a causal link from the FTC intervention to reductions in pre-post changes in fathers' coercive parenting and, in turn, reductions in pre-post changes in child behavioral problems (a moderate indirect effect size d =.30). The present study expands on this work by investigating mediational mechanisms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adjustment; Child Behavior; Coercion; Cognitive Mediation; Emotional Regulation; Fathers; Parent Training; Parenting; Prevention