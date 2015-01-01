|
Citation
|
Buckloh LM, Poquiz JL, Alioto A, Moyer DN, Axelrad ME. Clin. Pract. Pediatr. Psychol. 2022; 10(3): 325-335.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Transgender and gender diverse youth (TGD) are seeking psychological and medical care at an increased rate. Psychologists and other mental health providers, both on multidisciplinary teams and in the community, are being called upon to support these youth and their families. Evidence-based comprehensive care is imperative, which includes involving parents and caregivers. Moreover, parental and caregiver acceptance and support are one of the most important protective factors against anxiety, depression, and suicidality. By supporting parents and caregivers along their own journey, mental health providers can improve outcomes for the whole family.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Best Practices; Caregivers; Decision Making; Family; Gender Nonconforming; Mental Health Personnel; Mental Health Services; Parents; Transgender