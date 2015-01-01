|
Reguitti V, Poquiz JL, Jackson K, Coyne CA, Hidalgo MA, Forbes C, Chen D. Clin. Pract. Pediatr. Psychol. 2022; 10(1): 1-8.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Parental acceptance and support are associated with positive psychosocial outcomes among transgender and gender expansive (TGE) adolescents. Understanding the degree of parental acceptance and support of gender identity and expression is an important component of gender affirmative pediatric assessment and can inform intervention. Although there are reliable measures assessing general family support, there are no existing parent self-report measures assessing acceptance and support of their gender expansive children. The present study examines the factor structure of the Parental Attitudes of Gender Expansiveness Scale for Parents (PAGES-P).
Factor Structure; Gender Nonconforming; Parental Attitudes; Parental Investment; Principal Component Analysis; Psychometrics; Transgender