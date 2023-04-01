|
Newby-Kew A, Marshall LM, Zane S, Putz JW, Parrish J. Ann. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: To study familial factors associated with child maltreatment in a birth population, Alaska piloted a mixed-design method that linked child welfare data with the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS). We replicated this approach in Oregon and validated it in both states.
Risk Factors; Child Welfare; Child abuse; Birth Cohort Study; Data Linkage