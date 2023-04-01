Abstract

PURPOSE: To study familial factors associated with child maltreatment in a birth population, Alaska piloted a mixed-design method that linked child welfare data with the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS). We replicated this approach in Oregon and validated it in both states.



METHODS: We linked vital records, child welfare, and PRAMS data to create two 2009 birth cohorts for each state: one based on vital records (full birth cohort), and one on PRAMS (stratified random sample). For each cohort we estimated the incidence proportions (IP) of child maltreatment before age nine years and compared those estimated using PRAMS with those observed using the full birth cohort.



RESULTS: The Oregon PRAMS cohort estimated that 28.7% (95% CI: 24.0, 33.4), 20.9% (17.1, 24.7), and 8.3% (6.0, 10.5) of children experienced an alleged, investigated, and substantiated maltreatment respectively, versus 32.0%, 25.0% and 9.9% from the birth cohort. The corresponding Alaska estimates were 29.1% (26.1, 32.0), 22.6% (19.9, 25.2), and 8.3% (6.7, 9.9) of children from the PRAMS cohort versus 29.1%, 23.5%, and 9.1% in the birth cohort.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence proportion of child maltreatment in two states was accurately estimated with PRAMS cohorts. Researchers can study a comprehensive set of factors that may influence child maltreatment by incorporating PRAMS into birth cohort linkages.

Language: en