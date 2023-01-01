Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Teenagers use the Internet to obtain and exchange information in multiple fields, including about taboo subjects such as sexuality. Our objectives were to determine the prevalence and vulnerability factors related to active cybersexuality among teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years in western Normandy. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was an observational, cross-sectional, multicenter study integrated into sexual education classes for teenagers between 15 and 17 years old. An anonymous questionnaire, designed for the study, was given at the beginning of each session.



RESULTS: The study had a 4-month duration and involved 1,208 teenagers. The results revealed that 66% of them engaged in cybersex, with sexting being the most widespread practice: 21% sent such sexts, 60% received such sexts, and 12% of boys shared such texts with others. Other practices, such as dedipix, dating websites, and skin parties, were more marginal, but 12% of teenagers had met someone in real life after meeting them first online. A history of experiencing violence, a lack of parental control, female gender, poor self-esteem, and consuming toxic drugs were associated with a higher risk of cybersexuality with an odds ratio (OR) of 1.63, 1.95, 2.07, 2.27, and 2.66, respectively. Number of friends on social networks >300 and daily viewing of pornography were also strongly associated with cybersexuality with an OR of 2.83 and 6.18, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that cybersex is practiced by two thirds of teens. Vulnerability factors most strongly associated with cybersexuality were female gender, poor self-esteem, consuming toxic drugs, number of friends on social networks >300, and daily viewing of pornography. Cybersexuality involves risks (social exclusion, bullying, dropout, poor self-esteem, breakdown) that are possible to prevent by highlighting this theme during sexual education classes.

