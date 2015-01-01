|
Citation
|
Wolff J, Modrowski CA, Janssen T, Frank HE, Velotta S, Sheerin K, Becker S, Weinstock LM, Spirito A, Kemp KA. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e320.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37147604
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Juvenile legal involved youth (JLIY) experience disproportionately high rates of suicidal and self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SSITB). Many JLIY lack access to evidence-based treatment specifically designed to treat SSITB, thereby increasing the overall risk of suicide. The overwhelming majority of JLIY are not placed in secure facilities and almost all incarcerated youth are eventually released to the community. Consequently, SSITB are a major concern of JLIY residing in the community and it is critical that this population has access to evidence-based treatment for SSITB. Unfortunately, most community mental health providers who treat JLIY have not been trained in evidence-based interventions that are specifically designed to SSITB, which often leads to youth experiencing prolonged periods of SSITB. Training community mental health providers who serve JLIY in the detection and treatment of SSITB shows promise for decreasing the overall suicide risk for JLIY.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Self-injury; Juvenile legal involved youth; Juvenile legal system; Stepped wedge trial; Suicidal thoughts and behaviors