Abstract

Youth with emotional dysregulation (ED) and irritability/aggression, common in disruptive disorders (frequently comorbid with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), are underserved by conventional treatments. Anger dysregulation is usually the core feature of ED. Complementary and integrative Medicine (CIM) treatments for youth with disruptive disorders and ED are reviewed. Broad-spectrum micronutrient supplementation has a medium effect and is supported by two double-blind randomized controlled trials using similar formulations. Other CIM treatments supported by controlled data but needing further research, include omega-3 fatty acid supplementation, music therapy, martial arts, restricting exposure to media violence, decreasing sleep deprivation, and increased exposure to green-blue spaces.

Language: en