Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have shown that carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning occurs mostly in winter and is associated with severe cold weather (e.g., ice storms, temperature drops). However, according to previous studies, the impact of low temperature on health has a delayed effect, and the existing research cannot fully reveal the delayed effect of cold waves on CO poisoning.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to analyze the temporal distribution of CO poisoning in Jinan and to explore the acute effect of cold waves on CO poisoning.



METHODS: We collected emergency call data for CO poisoning in Jinan from 2013 to 2020 and used a time-stratified case-crossover design combined with a conditional logistic regression model to evaluate the impact of the cold wave day and lag 0-8 days on CO poisoning. In addition, 10 definitions of a cold wave were considered to evaluate the impact of different temperature thresholds and durations.



RESULTS: During the study period, a total of 1,387 cases of CO poisoning in Jinan used the emergency call system, and more than 85% occurred in cold months. Our findings suggest that cold waves are associated with an increased risk of CO poisoning in Jinan. When P01, P05, and P10 (P01, P05, and P10 refer to the 1st, 5th, and 10th percentiles of the lowest temperature, respectively) were used as temperature thresholds for cold waves, the most significant effects (the maximum OR value, which refers to the risk of CO poisoning on cold wave days compared to other days) were 2.53 (95% CI:1.54, 4.16), 2.06 (95% CI:1.57, 2.7), and 1.49 (95% CI:1.27, 1.74), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Cold waves are associated with an increased risk of CO poisoning, and the risk increases with lower temperature thresholds and longer cold wave durations. Cold wave warnings should be issued and corresponding protective policies should be formulated to reduce the potential risk of CO poisoning.

Language: en